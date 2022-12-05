Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Space

We’re over the moon to announce the three early-stage startups that will take the stage and go head-to-head in the pitch competition at TC Sessions: Space — next Tuesday, December 6, in Los Angeles. There’s still time to join this mission.

The contenders will have to be at their very best to impress this group of expert space-focused VCs — Jory Bell, general partner at Playground Global; Mark Boggett, co-founder and CEO of Seraphim Space; Tess Hatch, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners; and Emily Henriksson, principal at Root Ventures.

What’s at stake? The competitors will all receive invaluable exposure to investors and plenty of media attention. But only one will rise above the rest to win the glory — and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023.

Not familiar with the SB 200? It’s a juried cohort of 200 early-stage startups selected by TechCrunch. Each SB 200 company receives a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting on all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.

Okay, let’s get to it. Here are the three early-stage space startups that we chose to compete in the TC Sessions: Space Pitch-off.

Arch Rift: This startup builds oxygen helmets that deploy automatically. They’re designed for use in space tourism and future space settlements and — according to the website — to help “make space safe and accessible to all.”

Plasmos: This startup is developing a reusable, affordable space tug designed to deliver up to four small satellites to anywhere in lower Earth orbit.

Fluix: Increases thermal performance in data storage and processing by utilizing an all-in-one modular liquid cooler.

