The Emerging Leaders program aims to elevate, cultivate and support the next generation of BIPOC leaders driving the transition to a clean economy. Meet this year’s cohort and learn a bit about their inspiring work!

Speaker: Cecily Martinez-Caloca, Web Content Coordinator, GreenBiz Group

This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE 21, October 25-28, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-conference/online-event/2021