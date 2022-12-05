 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: ‘Tech layoffs will not destroy our American dreams’

By Bella Jenkins on December 5, 2022

It went against my motto, work is worship, instilled early by my favourite teacher at school. Initially, it felt like the Titanic sinking because I was losing access to things one by one – workplace, then email, then laptop. But I was pleasantly overwhelmed and surprised in a positive way by my network on LinkedIn. Many colleagues, ex-colleagues and friends reached out in a very supportive way, making introductions and referrals. It made me feel like I have so many people in this country who care for me, made me feel like I belong to this country.

Source: BBC

