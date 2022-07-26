Meta is raising the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

Meta announced today that it’s raising the price of its Quest 2 virtual reality headsets due to increased production costs. Starting on August 1st, the Meta Quest 2 will cost $399.99 USD for the 128GB version, which is a $100 increase from the current $299.99 price tag. The 256GB version will cost $499.99, up from the current $399.99 cost. The company has also warned that it’s increasing the price for Meta Quest 2 accessories and refurbished units.

“People have spent over $1 billion on Meta Quest apps, helping to fuel developers’ businesses as they deliver the games and experiences that make VR great,” the company said in a blog post. “At the same time, the costs to make and ship our products have been on the rise. By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights.”

In order to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term, we are adjusting the price of Meta Quest 2 headsets to $399.99 (128GB) and $499.99 (256GB) starting on 8/1/22. — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) July 26, 2022

Meta is trying to soften the blow of the price hikes by adding an offer to download the popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber for free when you purchase a new headset. The company explains that people who buy a Meta Quest 2 between August 1st and December 31st and activate the device before January 31st of next year using an account that does not already have Beat Saber enabled will be able to download Beat Saber for free for 14 days following activation.

The company says it has an “ambitious” VR hardware roadmap ahead, starting with the launch of its high-end Project Cambria headset, which is rumored to be named the Quest Pro, later this year.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently showed off the device’s mixed-reality capabilities in a demo video. The Quest 2 has greyscale passthrough cameras, which help users see their real-world surroundings without removing their headset. But the Quest Pro will have full-color, more realistic passthrough capability, plus depth sensors that help to accurately place digital objects into physical space. If leveraged correctly, the Quest Pro could be poised to produce some pretty sophisticated AR experiences, but Meta won’t be without competition.

A recent report from Bloomberg indicates that the headset will cost more than $1,000. Some leaks have suggested that the headset will retail for around $1,500. By increasing the price of the Quest 2, Meta is likely looking to to narrow the price gap between the Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

The release of the Quest Pro will mark the company’s first new piece of VR hardware since rebranding to Meta last year. Meta says it also plans to ship new generations of the Meta Quest after that.