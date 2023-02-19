Meta will also sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook

Facebook-parent Meta has launched a subscription service, called Meta Verified, that will allow individuals to “verify” their identity on Instagram and the marquee Facebook service and get the coveted blue badge as well some other additional features, branching to a new revenue channel that has had mixed success for its smaller rival Twitter.

The subscription service, first rolling out in New Zealand and Australia starting this week, is priced at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 on Apple’s iOS. Meta Verified will allow users to verify their identify using their government ID and will offer additional services such as improved impersonation protection and direct access to customer support.

In a post, Zuckerberg said the subscription service will launch in “more countries soon,” without elaborating. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” he wrote on a Facebook post.