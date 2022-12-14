Meyer Burger to commercialize 29.6%-efficient perovskite tandem solar cells

Meyer Burger is working with several research institutes in Switzerland and Germany to integrate perovskite tandem technology into its manufacturing processes.

Meyer Burger, a Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer, has signed a multi-year cooperation agreement to develop tandem perovskite solar cell technology with the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) in Switzerland. Its other partners include Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB), the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE), and the University of Stuttgart in Germany.

“With a long tradition of proprietary development, Meyer Burger has an extensive portfolio of processes, technologies, and production techniques at its disposal for the potential mass production of tandem solar cells and modules in-house,” said Marcel König, head of R&D at Meyer Burger. “This includes the essential manufacturing processes and machinery for silicon-based perovskite tandem solar cells, as well as corresponding solar modules with Meyer Burger’s proprietary SmartWire connection technology. In conjunction with the skills of our academic partners, this is a unique recipe for success.”

The partnership is a new attempt to produce tandem perovskite cells, as Oxford PV terminated its cooperation with Meyer Burger in mid-2021, as the photovoltaic manufacturer still wants to use these proprietary technology solutions. The company said that it has already achieved a record efficiency of 29.6% for a 25-square-centimeter perovskite tandem solar cell with CSEM.

“This excellent result shows the potential of silicon perovskite tandem cells to achieve high efficiencies,” said Professor Christophe Ballif, the director of sustainable energy at CSEM. “Even if there is still a lot of work ahead of us, the industrialization of solar cells with an efficiency of over 30% is on the right track.”

The HZB has also been researching perovskite technology for a long time and has already achieved efficiencies of more than 31% when combined with heterojunction cells in the laboratory. These results will now be transferred to mass production with Meyer Burger and other partners.

“By manufacturing in Europe, Meyer Burger creates high-quality jobs while making use of technologies developed in Europe,” said Professor Rutger Schlatmann, director of the Competence Center Photovoltaics Berlin PVcomB at HZB.