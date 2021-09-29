Meyer Burger to open 400 MW solar module factory in US

Meyer Burger plans to open a U.S. factory with an initial production capacity of 400 MW per year, with the potential to scale it up to multiple gigawatts of capacity.

From pv magazine USA

Switzerland-based Meyer Burger said it plans to set up a production facility to manufacture heterojunction solar modules in the United States.

The facility’s initial production capacity will be 400 MW, with the potential to grow to multiple gigawatts of capacity. Its startup capacity will include capabilities to manufacture solar modules for residential, commercial/industrial rooftop, and utility-scale applications. Production is expected to begin by the end of 2022, and the facility could create hundreds of jobs.

While a final site has yet to be determined, the company said it made the expansion decision as part of its commitments to produce modules near its customers and source material from regional suppliers. It also said it aims to improve overall sustainability by reducing transportation emissions and optimizing the carbon footprint of its solar modules.

The president of Meyer Burger Americas, Ardes Johnson, said it is critical for the United States to develop its domestic supply chain and derisk itself from heavy dependence on Asia-based equipment suppliers. With supply chain concerns and shipping delays becoming a paramount issue for the solar industry, this approach could ease delivery delays or constraints and provide flexibility for customers.

Meyer Burger said it expects to have a site selected by the end the year. It said its key criteria will include available facilities, regulatory and tax frameworks, state and local economic development programs, access to a skilled workforce, proximity to transportation infrastructure, renewable power supplies, and local commitments.

By the end of 2022, the company wants to increase its solar cell production capacity in Bitterfeld. Germany, from 400 MW today to 1.4 GW. At its second German factory, in Freiberg, a total module capacity of 1 GW is expected to be reached by the end of next year, from 400 MW at present. Both of the German plants only went into operation a few months ago.