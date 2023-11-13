MHELIOS energy management system makes European debut at Solar and Storage Live 2023

Global leading smart home appliances manufacturer Midea brought its MHELIOS energy management system to Europe for the first time at Solar and Storage Live 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The Midea Home Energy Linkage Inverter Optimization System (MHELIOS) provides an all-in-one service for managing home energy use.

MHELIOS has advanced DC power architecture, allowing it to store power from photovoltaics without AC conversion losses, according to the manufacturer. The smart energy manager maximizes the use of solar power with 98.2% efficiency, while supporting flexible capacity expansion ranging from 5 kWh to 40 kWh.

With a 10 ms switching time, MHELIOS provides backup performance to ensure users won’t be caught without power during sudden blackouts or power grid outages. The solution is more than an energy converter, as it enables intelligent control of not only solar power and energy storage, but also heat pumps and HVAC, representing a single, centralized place for homeowners to manage all these systems together.

Midea says MHELIOS is effectively plug and play, with quick installation. Additionally, owners can manage the system via an app on their smartphone, which allows them to monitor their energy use in real-time.

Midea designed MHELIOS to be part of a wider household energy-saving ecosystem that includes high-efficiency heating and cooling systems. The company’s aim is to promote a closed loop between power generation, power storage, and power consumption that is efficient, intelligent, and reliable. MHELIOS made its official debut in China earlier in 2023.

Midea’s ESS regional sales director, Dooriya Wu, said, “Heating and cooling can account for around 78% of household bills in Europe. We want to make energy storage and PV a central part of the economy so that the consumer pays less, while also not adding to the burden on the environment.” Euromonitor International recently recognized Midea as the world’s top residential inverter air conditioner company, as well as the highest-ranked R290 air conditioner company in terms of sales volume in 2022.

Midea’s vision is to build a green global supply chain. The company has expressed the desire to collaborate with solar and EV companies as partners to offer clients and consumers smart options for maximizing their energy use.

Solar and Storage Live annually brings together tens of thousands of representatives from the energy industry’s key businesses seeking to lead the UK’s transition to cleaner and more efficient energy production, which is why Midea chose the event to showcase the MHELIOS solution. From 28-30 November 2023, Midea will also participate in Enlit Europe in Paris, France, with the company’s advanced MHELIOS solution.