Mibet commissions 4 MW agrivoltaic project in Japan

Mibet’s mounting system

Mibet has announced the successful commission of a 4 MW agrivoltaic plant in Japan. The company built the 68,000 square-meter installation on abandoned land in Fukushima prefecture. It said it is the largest agrivoltaic project in Japan to date.

Seven types of grapes will be grown under the solar panels, which are mounted 2.5 meters above the ground. The project will generate about 3.7 million kWh of electricity per year, according to a statement by Mibet. It will sell the electricity to power suppliers under a feed-in-tariff.

The PV panels were installed on Mibet’s agrivoltaic mounting system, which has a tilt angle of up to 30 degrees. It can also withstand wind loads of 80 meters per second.

“The main body of the Mibet Agri-PV system adopts aluminum alloy and a 3.25 meters wide structure, so it won’t impede the daily operation of the agricultural machinery,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.