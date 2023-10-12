Mibet presents new solar carport with waterproof design

Mibet has developed a new solar carport with a waterproof design, allowing the deployment of framed and unframed solar panels with tilt angles ranging from 5 degrees to 15 degrees, in either portrait or landscape configurations.

Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has introduced the MRac Waterproof solar carport solution, featuring a patented waterproof design to ensure excellent water resistance.

The “MRac Waterproof” design ensures waterproofing through its inherent structure, using surface-component structures for drainage. The upper rail support components are secured by side pressure blocks and middle pressure blocks, with aluminum alloy cover plates placed between component connections and EPDM single-ply roofing membrane strips installed.

“This tight component connection structure can block most rainwater,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The carport also relies on a dual-track design at the bottom of the components for bidirectional water leakage prevention.

“Horizontal gutters are used on the upper level to direct excess water into the main gutter, which then guides the surplus rainwater to the drainage gutter,” the spokesperson said. “This ingenious multi-structural approach effectively addresses leakage concerns and achieves comprehensive waterproofing.”

The carport structure allows for the installation of both framed and unframed solar panels, offering a tilt angle ranging from 5 degrees to 15 degrees, in either portrait or landscape configuration.

According to Mibet, the carport mountings can be constructed from materials such as aluminum alloy, magnesium-aluminum-zinc, and carbon steel, demonstrating the capability to withstand 1.2 KN/m2 snow loads and 45 meters per second wind loads under standard conditions.

“Mibet’s carport mountings are pre-assembled before leaving the factory, eliminating the need for cutting and welding on-site,” the spokesperson said. “Installation is completed by tightening bolts, significantly reducing construction time and lowering installation costs for users.”

The product comes with a 10-year warranty and is certified by TÜV Rheinland and SGS.