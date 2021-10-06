Microgrids: Weathering the Storm of Grid Failure

Date/Time: November 4, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

California is facing power insecurity at levels unlike anything in its recent history: heightened winds and aging infrastructure, record wildfires, more frequent and longer duration outages that are both unintentional and intentional. Leaving the individuals, communities, and business looking for their own power security, and fast. In this session, we’ll dive deep into regulations and policies that are in place, those that are needed, and how this new urgency could impact microgrid adoption in California and other states facing similar conditions. Bloom will also share examples of rapidly deployed microgrids and how those examples are needed and could be replicated in today’s state of unprecedented power insecurity.

Moderator:

John Davies, Senior Vice President & Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Amy Mmagu, Senior Manager, Policy & Government Affairs, Bloom Energy

Allie Detrio, Chief Strategist, Reimagine Power

Vincent Wiraatmadja, Government Affairs Manager, Climate Center

