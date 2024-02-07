Microsoft CEO Nadella on AI LLM race: ‘We are waiting for competition to arrive’

Microsoft’s prescient bets and aggressive investments in AI have propelled the software giant to become the world’s most valuable company. Yet Satya Nadella, its typically reserved chief executive, couldn’t resist landing a gloved jab at the rest of the industry.

“We have the best model today … even with all the hoopla, one year after, GPT4 is better,” Nadella said at a company event in Mumbai on Wednesday. “We are waiting for the competition to arrive. It will arrive, I’m sure, but the fact [is] that we have the most leading LLM out there.”

Nadella’s rare bit of reality-check came as he pitched Microsoft’s increasingly powerful lineup of AI offerings to the leaders of some of India’s largest companies. In a 35-minute keynote address, Nadella implored businesses to begin exploring ways to deploy AI to boost productivity and refine their products, while urging them not to fall behind.

Born in India, Nadella said the South Asian nation has already become the second largest talent base for AI developers on GitHub. Puneet Chandok, who quit top role at AWS India last year to join Microsoft to lead the company’s India business, added: “India is not just incredible anymore. We are credible as well. India is starting to dream big, and going after this dream like our lives depend on it.”

More to follow.