Microsoft unveils Copilot Pro and expands AI services to businesses

Microsoft has announced the launch of Copilot Pro, a new premium subscription service, and the expansion of its Copilot for Microsoft 365 offerings to businesses of all sizes. These developments represent a significant step in Microsoft’s commitment to integrating advanced AI capabilities into everyday work and personal life.

Copilot Pro, priced at $20 per month per user, is designed to cater to the needs of power users, creators, and those seeking enhanced AI assistance. The service offers a comprehensive AI experience across multiple devices, including PCs, Macs, and iPads. Key features of Copilot Pro include priority access to the latest AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, enhanced AI image creation, and the ability to build customized Copilot GPTs for specific topics.

Microsoft has broadened the availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365, making it accessible to small and medium-sized businesses. This expansion allows for the purchase of between one and 299 “seats” at $30 per person per month, with no minimum seat requirement for commercial plans. Copilot for Microsoft 365 integrates AI across various work-related data, enhancing productivity in Microsoft’s suite of applications.

In addition to these expansions, Microsoft has introduced new features to Copilot and launched a mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms. The mobile app syncs Copilot queries and chats across devices, providing users with AI assistance on the go. Copilot GPTs, another new feature, enable users to tailor the AI’s behavior to specific interests, with several pre-built GPTs available and the option for Copilot Pro users to create their own.