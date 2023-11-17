 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Mind Tricks of Ancient Times: New Study Decodes Pareidolia in 40,000-Year-Old Cave Paintings

By Crystal Jones on November 17, 2023

New suggests that Ice Age cave art was partly influenced by pareidolia, a phenomenon where humans see meaningful shapes in random patterns. Focusing on caves in Northern Spain, the study found that many images incorporated natural features of the cave walls, indicating that artists were influenced by both pareidolia and their creativity. The research also explored the role of lighting conditions and advances our understanding of the experiences and influences of Upper Palaeolithic artists. (Artist’s concept)

Recent research indicates that Ice Age cave art, dating back as far as 40,000 years, may have been partially influenced by a visual psychological phenomenon still experienced by humans today.

The research team, led by Dr. Izzy Wisher, then a Ph.D. student at Durham University’s Department of Archaeology, tested the theory that cave artists may have experienced pareidolia – a psychological phenomenon where people see meaningful forms in random patterns, such as seeing faces in clouds.

Investigating Pareidolia in Cave Art

They investigated whether pareidolia may have influenced the artists who painted depictions of animals in the Las Monedas and La Pasiega caves, in Northern Spain.

If so, then the majority of drawings would be expected to be depictions of animals that included features of the cave walls within them and take relatively simple forms (pareidolic images tend to be simple and lack detail).

Upper Palaeolithic Drawing of a Bison in Vertical Orientation

Top image: Upper Palaeolithic drawing of a bison in vertical orientation, which uses the edge of the cave wall surface to represent the back. Bottom image: The same bison drawing under the simulated VR light conditions. Credit: Izzy Wisher, courtesy of the Gobierno de Cantabria

Research Findings and Implications

Their study, published in the Cambridge Archaeological Journal, found that pareidolia could be responsible for the production of some cave images, suggesting that the cave artists were experiencing the same psychological influences on perception when viewing the natural features of cave walls that humans still experience today.  

While the researchers found evidence that pareidolia played a part in the production of some cave images, their research also found the cave painters were influenced by their own experiences and creativity.

La Pasiega Hind

A Paleolithic painting of a hind (female deer) from the cave of La Pasiega. The Paleolithic artist that made this depiction followed the natural shape of the cave wall and traced cracks to produce the image. Credit: Izzy Wisher, courtesy of the Gobierno de Cantabria

Dr Izzy Wisher, now based at Aarhus UniversityEstablished in Aarhus, Denmark in 1928, Aarhus University (AU) is the largest and second oldest research university in Denmark. It comprises four faculties in Arts, Science and Technology, Health, and Business and Social Sciences and has a total of 27 departments. (Danish: Aarhus Universitet.)” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Aarhus University, Denmark, said: “It is exciting to see that cave artists in the Upper Palaeolithic era were also experiencing pareidolia, just like many of us do today, and that this influenced their art.  

“Much like a modern artist might take inspiration from a basic form or shape, like a crack in a material or a smudge of paint on a canvas, and build their art around this, we can see that cave artists worked in similar ways.  

“However, whilst our study showed that pareidolia did have some influence on the cave artists, this was not always the case, giving us fascinating insight into the work of these early painters. 
“It seems to us that their art may have been part of a ‘creative conversation’ with the cave walls, where they both took inspiration from what they saw in the cracks and shapes of the cave wall, but also used their own creativity.”

La Pasiega Aurochs

A Palaeolithic painting of an aurochs from the cave of La Pasiega. The Palaeolithic artist traced the natural cracks in the cave wall when painting the head, horns, and back leg of the animal. Credit: Izzy Wisher, courtesy of the Gobierno de Cantabria

Statistical Analysis of Cave Art

The research found that as many as 71 percent of images studied in the Las Monedas caves, and 55 percent in the La Pasiega caves, showed a strong relationship to the natural features of the cave wall, suggesting pareidolia may have been a partial influence on the artists.  

Examples included where the curved edges of the cave wall were used to represent the backs of animals such as wild horses, or where natural cracks were used as bison’s horns.

Upper Palaeolithic Drawing of the Partial Outline of a Horse

Top image: Upper Palaeolithic drawing of the partial outline of a horse that uses the natural edge of the cave wall to represent the back and head of the horse. Bottom image: The same horse drawing under the simulated VR light conditions.  Credit: Izzy Wisher, courtesy of the Gobierno de Cantabria

The study also found that of those drawings with a strong relationship to natural features on the cave wall, the majority (80 percent in Las Monedas and 83 percent in La Pasiega) lacked additional details such as eyes or hair, which correlates with the simplistic nature of imagery influenced by pareidolia.  

Investigating the Role of Lighting Conditions

The research team, which included Professor Paul Pettitt, Department of Archaeology, and Professor Robert Kentridge, Department of Psychology, both Durham University, also investigated whether lighting conditions in the caves at the time the artwork was created might have contributed to the potential influence of pareidolia.  

La Pasiega horse

A Palaeolithic painting of a horse from the cave of La Pasiega, where the artist used a natural crack to represent the head and ear of the horse. Credit: Izzy Wisher, courtesy of the Gobierno de Cantabria

To do this Dr Wisher used a virtual reality gaming software called Unity to model the cave walls and replicate the light sources used by the cave artists, which would have consisted of flickering firelight produced by small torches or lamps, to understand the visual effects across the cave wall.  

The results showed that low and unstable lighting conditions did not have a strong correlation to cave art that uses natural features.  

Conclusions and Implications for Visual Paleopsychology

Dr. Wisher argues that this, coupled with the conclusion that the influence of pareidolia was evident in some, but not all, of the artwork, suggests that cave artists may also have been actively looking for shapes that reminded them of animals within the caves to incorporate into their drawings, as part of a nuanced dialogue between the artist’s personal creativity and the forms seen in the cave walls.  

Whilst the theory that pareidolia may have influenced cave artists has long been discussed, the team believes their study offers the first systematic testing of this theory, and is the first to utilize simulated lighting conditions in virtual reality to achieve this.  

It provides further detail in the understanding of the experiences, desires, imagination, and influences of Upper Palaeolithic cave artists and how cave art may have been made. It also advances Durham University’s research into visual palaeopsychology. 

Pareidolia may have first evolved to help humans evade predators by providing a heightened sense of visual interpretation for potential risks, such as helping humans see predators hiding behind bushes. It is a fundamental part of the human visual system, and was probably triggered within dark cave environments. 

Reference: “Conversations with Caves: The Role of Pareidolia in the Upper Palaeolithic Figurative Art of Las Monedas and La Pasiega (Cantabria, Spain)” by Izzy Wisher, Paul Pettitt and Robert Kentridge, 21 September 2023, Cambridge Archaeological Journal.
DOI: 10.1017/S0959774323000288

