Mini organic solar module with 13.94% efficiency

Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE announced it achieved a record efficiency of 13.94% for a mini organic solar module with a surface of 9 cm2.

The panel is based on 14.9%-efficient organic PV cells with a surface of 1.1 cm2 that the same research group unveiled in September 2020. The scientists said at the time they want to explore the use of their device in large-scale, high-performance modules.

“We are really pleased at how the research is developing so positively and we’re optimistic that we will be able to make further improvements in the coming months,” said Uli Würfel, head of Organic and Perovskite Photovoltaics at Fraunhofer ISE and lead researcher at the Freiburg Materials Research Center (FMF) at the University of Freiburg, referring to the fabrication of the new module.

The solar cells were interconnected using laser structuring. “We were so pleased that it worked straightaway,” stated Jan Nekarda, head of Production Technology — Structuring and Metallization at Fraunhofer ISE in regard to the process. “Now we’re working on continuing to minimize scribe width.”

Looking forward, the research team said it wants to apply roll-to-roll methods, enabling solar modules to be produced in a similar manner as films. No more technical details on the module technology were revealed.