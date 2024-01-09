Mitsubishi debuts residential air-to-water heat pumps

Mitsubishi’s monobloc Hydrolution EZY can reportedly produce domestic hot water up to 60 C when outdoor temperatures reach -25 C. It is available in two versions, with outputs of 10 kW and 14 kW.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems (MHI Thermal Systems), a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has unveiled a monobloc air-to-water (ATW) heat pump to replace conventional boilers in new and existing buildings.

The Hydrolution EZY heat pump is available in two versions, with outputs of 10 kW and 14 kW.

The systems use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and can ensure “exceptional performance,” even at temperatures as low as -25 C, according to the manufacturer.

“The integrated water heat exchanger in the outdoor unit simplifies installation compared to the split-type systems, which requires both refrigerant piping and water piping,” it said in a statement.

MHI Thermal Systems also said that the new heat pumps feature an unspecified improved anti-vibration technology.

“This structure effectively reduces sound power levels, including noise, to 60dB (A) in the 10kW class model, even when running at full capacity,” it said. “Additionally, the addition of a quiet mode, further reducing operational noise, ensures compliance with various noise regulations, particularly important in densely populated residential areas.

MHI Thermal Systems also claims that the new product can produce domestic hot water with temperatures of up to 60 C when outdoor temperatures hit -25 C. It did not provide additional technical details, however.

In March 2023, MHI Thermal Systems unveiled a residential air-source heat pump using propane (R290) as the refrigerant.