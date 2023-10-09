Mitsubishi testing 5.5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzers in Japan, Norway

Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has started the validation process for two 5.5 MW electrolyzers at the Herøya Industrial Park in Norway and the Takasago Hydrogen Park in Japan.
The Norwegian electrolyzer has completed a short-term validation, including a 96-hour baseload run. The Japanese one is undergoing long-term validation under real-world conditions, covering aspects such as performance, operations, start-ups, shutdowns, gas quality, safety, and digital control integration.
“The objectives include performance, operations, startups, shutdowns, gas quality, safety, and digital control integration,” said Mitsubishi Power.
Mitsubishi Power plans to incorporate the design of these single-stack pressurized alkaline electrolyzers into the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES Delta) project in Delta, Utah. This is a green hydrogen initiative in collaboration with Chevron, with commercial operations set to begin in 2025.
Popular content
The facility will use renewable energy and store hydrogen in two 150 GWh capacity salt caverns. The electrolyzers were supplied by Norway’s HydrogenPro AS, which previously worked with Mitsubishi Power to construct one of the world’s largest single-stack high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers.
“This order shows our confidence in HydrogenPro’s electrolyzer system due to work begun last year with HydrogenPro to construct and validate one of the world’s largest single stack high-pressure alkaline electrolyser systems in Norway,” the Japanese company said in a statement released at the time.
HydrogenPro’s electrolyzer has an output of 1,100 Nm3/hour of hydrogen at normal current density, equivalent to 100 kg of pure hydrogen per hour, setting a new industry standard.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Related content
Elsewhere on pv magazine…
The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.
Close
Source: pv magazine