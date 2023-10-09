Mitsubishi testing 5.5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzers in Japan, Norway

Mitsubishi Power plans to incorporate the design of these single-stack pressurized alkaline electrolyzers into the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES Delta) project in Delta, Utah. This is a green hydrogen initiative in collaboration with Chevron, with commercial operations set to begin in 2025.

The facility will use renewable energy and store hydrogen in two 150 GWh capacity salt caverns. The electrolyzers were supplied by Norway’s HydrogenPro AS, which previously worked with Mitsubishi Power to construct one of the world’s largest single-stack high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers.

“This order shows our confidence in HydrogenPro’s electrolyzer system due to work begun last year with HydrogenPro to construct and validate one of the world’s largest single stack high-pressure alkaline electrolyser systems in Norway,” the Japanese company said in a statement released at the time.