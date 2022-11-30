Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump

CAHV-R air source heat pump

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CAHV-R-Right-View__FillWzEwMDAsNjY2XQ-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/CAHV-R-Right-View__FillWzEwMDAsNjY2XQ.jpg”>

Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals.

“The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.

A company spokesperson told pv magazine that it will be available throughout the world from spring 2023. The system can cascade available units on and off to meet the heating and hot water needs of a building. A 16-unit system allows for 0.5 kW increments of capacity, from 7.8 kW up to 640 kW.

Popular content

The Ecodan CAHV-R heat pump measures 1,710 mm x 1,750 mm x 740 mm and weighs in at 359 kg. It is reportedly able to generate hot water from 24 C to 70 C without using boost heaters. The circulating water ranges from 25 liters per minute to 250 liters per minute.

It achieves an outlet temperature of 70 C with ambient temperatures as low as -20 C. It can operate in outdoor temperatures from -25 C to 43 C. The device uses low global warming potential (GWP) R454C refrigerant with a 9 kg charge.