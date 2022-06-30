Mobile solar-plus-storage unit for offgrid applications

Enerwhere has designed a solar-plus-storage mobile unit for offgrid locations such as oil and gas fields and construction sites. It can be adapted to different needs and is scalable up to megawatt-scale projects.

Enerwhere Sustainable Energy DMCC, a Dubai-based solar developer, has designed a solar-battery container solution that can be used for off-grid applications in remote areas or construction sites.

The company said the mobile unit can be moved and redeployed every two weeks. It takes just two hours to set up.

“We custom-designed the trailer and we have assembled the vehicle, folding solar and batteries ourselves,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The containerized solution is ideal for oil and gas fields, events, emergency power for disaster areas, agriculture, and the construction sector.”

The company used batteries provided by Germany-based Alpha ESS and 370 W solar modules supplied by Chinese manufacturer GCL System Integration Technology. The panels have a power conversion efficiency of 19.1% and temperature coefficients of -0.33% per degree Celsius. They weigh 22.2 kg and measure 1,965 mm x 992 mm x 35 mm.

The company is now testing the system in Oman, with a PV capacity of 74 kW and a storage capacity of 50 kWh. According to Enerwhere, it can enable operation of eight to 10 hours on 100% renewable energy.

“The hybrid system is currently achieving 50% renewable penetration on a 24-hour operation and is expected to increase over time,” said the spokesperson.

The mobile unit also uses an energy management system, Enlite Microgrid Control. It relies on a historic database, operational data, and machine learning to predict load curves and optimize the generation assets on site.

“We are a temporary power provider that sells the energy per kWh basis and not selling the units,” the spokesperson said. “There is no capex requirement from the client side. The solution can also be adapted to different needs and is scalable up to megawatt-sized projects.”

Enerwhere recently launched a business model for solar projects at construction sites. Its approach, which is based on short-duration power purchases agreements, involves moving mobile PV installations from one building site to another.