Mobile solar unit to power green hydrogen at platinum mine

Engie is converting mine haul trucks at the site to run on hydrogen.

Norwegian renewables company Scatec ASA has announced French energy giant Engie will lease one of its portable solar plants to help power green hydrogen production at a platinum mine in South Africa.

Scatec today said Engie has signed a two-year lease for a 616 kWp, mobile, containerized unit developed by Scatec’s ‘Release’ solar leasing division, which was launched in September 2019.

The unit will be used at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in northern South Africa which is owned by British miner Anglo American.

The press release issued by Scatec indicated the mobile solar plant would be used to power the electrolysis of green hydrogen at an Engie production facility at the site. Engie is working to retrofit the giant mine haul trucks at the platinum mine in Mokopane, in Limpopo province, so they can run on hydrogen.