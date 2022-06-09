Modernizing Technology Architecture And Delivery

Your business and technology leaders have a vision: to drive business performance with modern technology that adapts to changing customer and employee expectations. It is up to you to bring this bold, new vision to life with a flexible technology architecture and delivery model that enables digital and business transformation success. This eBook introduces a new model to guide you on that journey. You’ll get proven strategies on how to build shared accountability, discover the three core drivers essential to success, and learn which technologies to focus on as you execute a customer-obsessed transformation.