Moldova launches 230MW renewables auction

Moldovan energy regulator ANRE has launched an auction to deploy 230MW of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The authority assigned a quota of 70MW for PV, of which 50MW will be allocated for projects on buildings, with 20MW to be set aside for ground-mounted facilities. Another 15 MW will be devoted to wind power, 100MW to cogeneration units based on biogas, 30MW to cogeneration units based on direct fuel combustion, and 5 MW to hydropower plants.

The authorities will select projects on a “first come, first served” basis. They will be assigned a 15-year fixed tariff. State-owned energy distributor Energocom will be the sole buyer of the clean electricity. Developers of solar projects can to submit their project proposals from April 15.

Popular content

Moldova relies heavily on electricity imported from Ukraine and the breakaway Moldovan state of Transnistria. The nation had just 5 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2020, according to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) statistics.