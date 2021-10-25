Molly Russell’s father meets Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will give evidence to MPs on Monday as part of government plans for social media regulation.

Ms Haugen, an American data scientist, worked at Facebook for two years and leaked documents that she said proved Facebook repeatedly prioritised growth over users’ safety.

She met the campaigner Ian Russell, whose 14-year-old daughter died by suicide after viewing disturbing content on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Video by Angus Crawford and Rob Taylor