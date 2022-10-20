Mondragon Assembly to develop multi-gigawatt automated manufacturing line for BVG

From pv magazine India

Mondragon Assembly, a manufacturer of turnkey lines adaptable to any existing need in the solar industry, has received a multi-gigawatt order from BVG India.

The first phase of the project includes an automated 500 MW solar panel manufacturing line. It will start producing M10 half-cut cells from the start. The line, which will be operational in the second quarter of 2023, is designed to produce more than 2,000 modules per day.

“Given that PV cell and module technologies are changing so rapidly, this line will be fully upgradable to the latest generation modules and cell sizes between M3 and M12 and up to 15BB; and it has the option of producing glass-glass and/or glass-backsheet modules,” Mondragon Assembly told pv magazine.

Popular content

The panels will go to projects in India and other countries, according to Pankaj Dhingra, director of BVG India.

“There are high demand for high-quality, high-voltage modules in India and in countries such as the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand,” said Dhingra. “With this new line we want to take advantage of this market situation, making EPC projects feasible to develop with quality and competitive prices.”