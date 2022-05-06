Mondragon to supply 100 MW module production line to Solarge

From pv magazine Spain

Spain’s Mondragon Assembly will supply a solar module production line to Netherlands-based module manufacturer Solarge B.V.

The equipment is an automatic line designed ad hoc and manufactured to produce light solar modules that have been developed by the Dutch company. The line will be installed in the third quarter of the year at Solarge’s manufacturing plant in the Dutch municipality of Weert, and will start production by the end of this year.

Mondragon Assembly said that it developed the project in collaboration with Solarge. “All the key machines have been adapted to the customer’s needs,” it said. “The new order means another step for Mondragon Assembly to establish itself as a provider of high-value technological solutions adapted to any application.”

Solarge manufactures a lightweight, 100% recyclable module without Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs). It releases up to 75% less carbon during the manufacturing process, according to Mondragon Assembly. Solarge’s module are lighter than conventional solar modules and ideal for rooftops with limited load capacity.

Popular content

“The use of fiber-reinforced polymers by Solarge has allowed them to create the basis of a new patented technique for manufacturing lightweight photovoltaic modules,” Mondragon Assembly said, noting that this technique will allow Solarge to choose and use the best solar cells available.

Solarge’s technology can be applied in agrivoltaic projects, floating PV arrays, and rooftop systems. It plans to expand the capacity of the production line to 380 MWp by 2024.

“Mondragon Assembly and Solarge hope to successfully launch this innovative technology as a new standard in the solar sector,” the company said.