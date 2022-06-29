Monkeypox Outbreak: “This Is an Entirely New Spread of the Disease”

One thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox, an infectious disease originating in Africa, have been recorded since early May across at least 30 non-endemic countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Spain, Portugal, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and Israel.
But what is this virus? Who is affected? And should we be worried about the recent surge in cases?
In an effort to answer these questions and more, we caught up with Camille Besombes, a medical doctor specializing in infectious diseases, who has been involved for the past three years in Afripox, a project that aims to gain a better understanding of the virus in its endemic region. She is currently conducting Ph.D. research within the unit headed by the project’s coordinator, Arnaud Fontanet, a leading medical epidemiologist and emerging infectious disease specialist at the Pasteur Institute.
Source: SciTechDaily
- Scientists Target a Human Protein To Squash COVID-19 and Other Viruses
- Concerning Data Revealed: Just 20% of People in the U.S. Has Optimal Heart Health
- Increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- Ten Small Lifestyle Changes to Improve Your Health
- Scientists Seek Innovative Cure for Cancer at the Molecular Level
- Scientists Target a Human Protein To Squash COVID-19 and Other Viruses
- Increase in Guillain-Barré Syndrome Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVID-19 Positive Patients at Far Higher Risk of Developing Serious Neurodegenerative Disorders
- New Research: COVID-19 Vaccines Saved 20 Million Deaths Worldwide in the First Year
- MIT Scientists Discover Molecules in Mucus That Can Fight Fungal Infection
- The James Webb Space Telescope: Prepare for a New Way To See the Universe
- Scientists Blown Away by World’s Largest Plant – Stretching 112 Miles in Western Australia’s Shark BayScientists Blown Away by World’s Largest Plant – Stretching 112 Miles in Western Australia’s Shark Bay
- Fragments of a Dying Comet Might Put On a Spectacular Show – Or Pass By Without a Trace
- What Is Monkeypox? A Microbiologist Explains What’s Known About This Disease
- How Do Keys Open Locks? An Engineer Explains