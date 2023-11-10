Monoprice unveils new PowerCache batteries with up to 1,000 W of output

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/446912-600×450.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/446912.jpg”>
Monoprice has announced a new series of portable batteries. The PowerCache storage systems can be charged via solar panels, wall outlets, and standard 12 V accessory outlets in cars.
“PowerCache Power Stations are UL-certified to meet the industry’s strictest safety standards and feature multiple built-in safety features, including overload and short-circuit protection,” the company said in a statement. “With proper use, the PowerCache 300 Lithium, 600 Lithium, and 1000 Lithium are designed to provide years of safe, reliable operation.”
“Independent AC and DC supply circuits power a versatile array of port options, including pure sine wave 120-volt AC, USB-C PD, USB-A, 12V Car Port, and multiple DC outputs – all of which can be operated simultaneously,” the company said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine