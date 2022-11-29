Moovit users can now track transit vehicles on map in real time

Israeli urban trip planning app Moovit unveiled a new feature Tuesday that allows users to follow a transit line’s movements along the map in real time. The new feature, which is in addition to Moovit’s real time arrival countdown, brings a new level of accuracy and certainty to users’ commutes, the company says.

“Live Location offers the ability to see transit lines, displayed on the map as icons, move along the map as they progress (or are delayed) along their journey,” Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer, told TechCrunch via email. “The feature is accessible from every Moovit screen where the real-time arrival countdown is available via the Action Bar along the bottom of the screen.”

The live location feature is now available for buses, trains, trams, subways, ferries and cable cars — anything with GPS tracking installed — in more than 220 cities across 38 countries, and Moovit says more will follow.

It’s a handy feature, and one that Google Maps added to its own service about four years ago.

Riders who want to see where their line currently is need to tap on the ‘Live Location’ button on the bottom bar of the screen. A map will open and an icon will show up moving along the transit line, allowing Moovit users to stare at their phones in angst, watching the little bus icon inch closer and closer to their stop.

Riders will also be able to see when the tracking data was last updated and receive service alerts for that line, Meydad said, noting that users can view several lines moving on the map at the same time.

“This additional layer of context allows users to have all they need to compare options in real-time to make the best decision for them to easily reach their destination,” said Meydad.