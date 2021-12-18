More than another check, founders need activation energy

As capital continues to flood the startup market, I keep thinking about the activation energy needed to not only start a company, but remain in charge of one. This type of scaling strategy looks more human than a check — after all, venture doesn’t fix all things — in fact, it can even complicate the growth of a startup.

Today, I want to talk about activation energy and the various resources it takes for founders to begin moving toward a goal: time, community and mental health.

Bear with me; today’s topic is a more elusive concept than helping startups with content marketing or their sales pitches, but I’d argue it is necessary to help any humans, especially those in charge of others’ livelihoods, scale themselves alongside their companies.