Morningstar unveils DC/AC inverters for off-grid applications

Morningstar, a US-based solar controllers manufacturer, has unveiled a new line of inverters for off-grid applications. Its SureSine DC-AC inverters come in six models, ranging from 150 W to 2500 W, 50 or 60Hz AC frequency, and 12 V, 24 V or 48 V (DC) input options.

“That wide range of choices, along with multiple AC terminal options, results in a total of some 70-plus SureSine variations capable of providing remote power in mission-critical solar electric systems around the globe,” said the US manufacturer.

The smallest inverter measures 312 mm x 190 mm x 96 mm and weighs in at 3.8 kg. The largest measures 544 mm x 247 mm x 156 mm and weighs in at 22.1 kg. The six models have output voltages of 120 V or 230 V and an operating temperature range of -40 C to 60 C. They also feature National Recognized Testing Laboratories (NRTL) certification for the US market.

Popular content

“We secured industry-leading NRTL certification as well as meeting all relevant CE and UL requirements,” said Jim McGrath, Morningstar’s director of sales. “After all, our solar controllers are already standard equipment in rural telecom, oil & gas, security, large-scale rural electrification projects, and other applications where failure isn’t an option. We made sure the new SureSines live up to our long-established reputation.”

The company developed the inverters in response to client requests for inverters with system-level integration and communication with Morningstar charge controllers. It unveiled the new products last week at RE+ in Anaheim, California, and at a pv magazine webinar.