 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Morocco launches EPC tender for 260 MW of solar

By Peter Moore on July 6, 2022

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy is seeking EPC contractors for the construction of seven solar parks located across several regions.

The Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (OSPS) is a 580 MW CSP-PV complex located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, central Morocco.
” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/OuarzazateSolar-e1657088696687-600×379.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/OuarzazateSolar-e1657088696687-1200×758.jpeg”>

The Ouarzazate Solar Power Station (OSPS) is a 580 MW CSP-PV complex located in the Drâa-Tafilalet region, central Morocco.

Image: ESA / Copernicus Sentinel-2A, wikimedia commons

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for the construction of seven photovoltaic plants with a combined capacity of 260 MW.

The projects will be located in Ain Beni Mathar (42 MW), Enjil (42 MW), Boudnib (36 MW), Outat el Haj (36 MW), Bouanane (30 MW), and Tan-Tan et à Tata, which will host two 36 MW facilities.

The tender’s final results will be announced on October 30.

Popular content

The projects are part of the country’s Noor Solar Plan. In the latest tender of the program, Masen allocated 333 MW of PV capacity.

Morocco intends to build at least 2 GW of generation capacity under the Noor Solar Plan. The country’s energy strategy, launched in 2009, aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its electricity production capacity to 42% by 2020, and to 52% by 2030.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »