Morocco reveals bidders for 400 MW/400 MWh solar-plus-storage tender

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) has published a list of the pre-qualified bidders for the tender for the Noor Midelt III project – a 400 MW solar plant that will be connected to 400 MWh of battery storage.

The list includes:

The tender was originally launched in early August. The project will raise the solar capacity of the Noor Midelt project, which also includes the Noor Midelt I and Noor Midelt II solar plants, to 1.6 GW.

Popular content

In July, Masen published the list of the 24 bidders that are competing to build the Noor Midelt II project. planned for the Drâa-Tafilalet region in northeastern Morocco, will have 400 MW of capacity. It will include a battery, with two hours of storage.

The Noor Midelt I plant, an 800 MW solar plant combining concentrated solar power (CSP) and PV with five hours of storage capacity, is to be built and operated by EDF Renewables (35%), Abu Dhabi Future Energy CO (30%), Masen itself (25%) and Green Of Africa (10%).