Mozambique kicks off tender for 60 MW of solar

A solar plus storage project in Mozambique’s Niassa province.

Mozambique’s Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) has launched a tender to select independent power producers to develop, build, operate, and maintain two 30 MW solar plants.

It will select developers to build the projects in Manje, the province of Tete, and Chimbunila, Niassa province. Bidders can apply to develop either or both projects. Interested developers have until Jan. 17, 2023 to submit their bids, with prequalification requirements provided on request to interested parties.

ARENE launched the tender as part of a wider renewables procurement program called Promotion of Renewable Energy Auction Programme (PROLER). It received funding from the European Union through the French Development Agency. In total, PROLER will procure 120 MW of solar and wind.

Mozambique has not installed much solar so far, with installations standing at just 55MW by the end of 2021, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). However, a number of sizable projects are currently in development. The country is planning its first floating solar project.