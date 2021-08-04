MSquare Energy becomes Australia’s second module manufacturer

From pv magazine Australia

Joining South Australia’s Tindo Solar in the Australian made and owned solar manufacturing game, Sydney-based MSquare Energy (MSquare) claims to be the largest solar panel manufacturer in Australia with a fully automated facility.

In what will be news to few, Sydney is currently in strict Covid-19 lockdown, meaning pv magazine Australia is not currently able to visit the MSquare’s facility, located in the western Sydney suburb of Toongabbie.

However, what we know from an MSquare statement is that they’re currently operating a 300 MW manufacturing capacity fully automatic assembly factory making CEC approved panels up to 445W, with plans to bring M10 panels up to 590W all black into the line by October 2021.

MSquare says it has already begun exporting some of its products to the United States, and has purchased a site in Kelso, near Bathurst, for a second manufacturing facility which it says will triple manufacturing capacity.

According to MSquare, their “business goal is to become the leading solar panel manufacturing company in Australia”, an ambitious goal considering Tindo Solar secured $1 million federal funding in June to help it transition to new M10 cell technology and boost production capacity with a new $6 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Adelaide nearing completion.

What can be said for certain is that Australian module manufacturing industry is at a pivotal stage of development, and that MSquare is throwing their hat in the ring.