Multi language communications is about so much more than translation

Webinar While organizations and service providers have excelled in providing greater access to virtual collaboration tools over the last two years, it’s not always clear they’ve ensured greater clarity over what’s being communicated.

Monolingual meetings can leave many attendees feeling sidelined or excluded. While AI-powered technology can provide some degree of translation, machines aren’t always great when it comes to nuance, meaning the results can be unintentionally hilarious, confounding and occasionally tragic.

So, how can you move beyond translation, to interpretation? By joining this upcoming webcast, The future of online meetings/events, on March 8 at 0930 SGT (1230 AEDT).

Our own smooth-talking APAC region editor Simon Sharwood will be joined by Aryeh Sternberg of Kudo, as well as Penny Wong of Radmis Advisory, and Robert Ian Bonnick from the Karya Lyfe Group. They’ll discuss how adding multilingual capabilities to meetings can expand reach, increase efficiency, and help boost the bottom line.

But they’ll also highlight how this works to achieve broader goals, such as boosting engagement and increasing inclusivity.

And they’ll explain how this can be achieved without imposing additional burdens on IT teams or forcing you to abandon your current, favored collaboration tools.

Joining this session is easy. Just head here, drop in a few details, and you’re in. We’ll even update your calendar and remind you on the day. Increasing access and participation is a must, whatever business you’re in, and joining this session means you will be able to start doing more than just talking about it.

Sponsored by Kudo