Must-See Video Series: The Webb Telescope Journey to Space

This is the beginning of the James Webb Space TelescopeThe James Webb Space Telescope (JWST or Webb) is an orbiting infrared observatory that will complement and extend the discoveries of the Hubble Space Telescope. It covers longer wavelengths of light, with greatly improved sensitivity, allowing it to see inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today as well as looking further back in time to observe the first galaxies that formed in the early universe.”>James Webb Space Telescope’s journey to space! It started with engineers packing the telescope into the protective transport container. The container was then moved from Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, CA to Seal Beach, CA. Waiting at Seal Beach was the ship, the MN Colibri, which would carry Webb to the port near the launch site in French Guiana.

The Webb Telescope’s journey to space continues in this video. After arriving at Seal Beach, California, Webb, inside of the protective transport container, was loaded into the MN Colibri. This process took several steps to accomplish. Once the telescope was loaded inside the cargo hold, the MN Colibri set sail for the port near the launch site in Kourou, French Guiana.

This is the continuation of the James Webb Space Telescope’s journey to space! The telescope safely arrived in French Guiana and was unloaded from the MN Colibri, the ship that transported it from California. Next, it was driven a short distance to the Guiana Space Center.

After making its journey to Kourou, French Guiana, the Webb Telescope inside the protective transport container has been brought to the Guiana Space Centre. Once inside the processing facility’s cleanroom, engineers unpacked Webb from the protective transport container and installed it to the rollover fixture. The telescope now waits to begin launch preparations.

Fueling is Webb’s most dangerous operation, when on Earth. The team moves Webb to the fueling area. The Webb Telescope’s next step is moving to the vehicle assembly building where it will be placed atop the Ariane 5 rocket. The Webb Telescope journey to space continues…

The final chapter of the Webb journey to space. The Webb Telescope was first moved into the Ariane 5 rocket faring at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. The rocket with Webb now inside of it was then moved to the launch pad. On Christmas morning, the rocket launched into space. Approximately 30 minutes after the rocket made it into space, Webb was separated from the rocket and slowly started its journey to L2.