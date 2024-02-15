MW Storage, Fluence partner on Germany’s largest storage project

Swiss investment fund MW Storage has selected storage specialist Fluence to develop a large-scale, battery-based storage project near the Czech border in the town of Arzberg, Germany.

Fluence said the 100 MW/200 MWh project will be one of the largest in continental Europe. It said it will increase flexibility in the power system while supporting lower electricity prices for end users. It will have enough capacity to power approximately 60,000 German households for two hours.

The partnership between MW Storage and Fluence builds on previously delivered projects in Finland and Switzerland. Fluence recently secured a 450 MW portfolio of storage systems for German transmission system operators.

“We have actively invested in the German market and local technology development since its earliest day and will continue doing so to meet the accelerating demand,” said Markus Meyer, managing director Germany and general counsel EMEA for Fluence.

Demand for energy storage in Germany is predicted to reach 23.7 GW by 2037, according to estimates from the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).