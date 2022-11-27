NASA Artemis I – Orion Spacecraft Enters Moon Orbit

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m. CST (23:52 CET, 22:52 GMT) the European Service Module’s auxiliary thrusters fired to put NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Orion spacecraft into a lunar orbit, ten days after liftoff on Earth.

The European Service Module is powering Orion to the Moon and back, providing electricity, propulsion, keeping electronics and the crew module at the right temperature. On the next Artemis missions, it will also provide water and air for astronauts.

Artemis I is an uncrewed mission that is being used to demonstrate and test the Orion spacecraft’s capabilities. It also affords mission control the opportunity to get used to flying Orion and operating the European Service Module.

Distant lunar orbit

Yesterday’s firing of the engines has pushed Orion in the opposite direction of travel to our Moon, and occurred relatively far away from the lunar surface, putting the spacecraft into a so-called distant retrograde orbit. This elongated orbit around the Moon uses little fuel. Orion’s mission profile will see it leave halfway before the full twelve-day orbit, firing its thrusters in six days to fly closer to the Moon on a final flyby and then slingshot back to Earth. ESA’s Philippe Deloo explains “The European Service Module is operating more fuel-efficiently than the Artemis mission designers had foreseen, and it produces more electrical power while consuming less – many things have impressed us on the module’s performance so far.”