NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann Captures Stunning “Space-Selfie” During Spacewalk

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Nicole Mann points the camera toward herself and takes a "space-selfie" with her helmet's visor up during a six-hour and 41-minute spacewalk. She and fellow spacewalker Koichi Wakata (out of frame) of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) installed a modification kit on the International Space Station's starboard truss structure preparing the orbital lab for its next roll-out solar array.

Nicole Mann is a NASA astronaut who was selected as a member of the Artemis Team, a group of astronauts chosen to participate in NASA’s Artemis program which aims to return humans to the moon by 2024. Prior to becoming an astronaut, Mann served as a Marine Corps officer and a test pilot. She has extensive experience in high-performance aircraft, including supersonic jets, and has participated in various military operations. Mann has also been awarded several honors and decorations for her service.