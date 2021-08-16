NASA Dedicates Facility To Honor Neil Armstrong’s Legacy – World’s Most Powerful Space Simulation Chambers

The facility that houses the world’s most powerful space simulation chambers has now been named for the world’s most famous astronaut.

Yesterday, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA’s Glenn Research Center held a dedication ceremony for its Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. Formerly known as Plum Brook Station, the facility is located on 6,400 acres in Sandusky, Ohio, and is home to powerful space simulation chambers that support NASA’s Artemis program and commercial spaceflight testing.

The event was attended by NASA Administrator Senator Bill Nelson, NASA Glenn Director Marla Pérez-Davis, Mark Armstrong (son of Neil Armstrong), NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, Armstrong Test Facility Director David Stringer, and members of the Ohio Congressional Delegation.