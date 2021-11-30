 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NASA Delays Spacewalk To Replace Faulty Space Station Antenna After Debris Notification

By Crystal Jones on November 30, 2021

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were slated to perform a spacewalk to replace a faulty antenna system. Credit: NASA

The evening of Monday, November 29, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, November 30 until more information is available. The purpose of the spacewalk was to replace a faulty antenna system on the International Space Station. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk.

Source: SciTechDaily

Published in Astronaut, NASA, Space and Space Debris

Crystal Jones
Crystal Jones

More from AstronautMore posts in Astronaut »
More from NASAMore posts in NASA »
More from SpaceMore posts in Space »
More from Space DebrisMore posts in Space Debris »