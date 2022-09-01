NASA Pressing Ahead With Artmemis I Moon Rocket Launch – Weather Favorable

Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 forecast a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for an Artemis I launch attempt during a two-hour window that opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT (11:17 a.m. PDT) on Saturday, September 3. Although rain showers are expected in the area, they are expected to be sporadic during the launch window.

Engineers are implementing plans approved at Tuesday’s mission management team meeting to address issues that arose during a launch attempt on August 29. The mission management team will reconvene on Thursday, September 1 to review data and overall readiness. After that, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA will hold a status update at 6 p.m. EDT.

The countdown for launch is scheduled to resume Saturday at 4:37 a.m., at the L-9 hour, 40 minutes planned hold in the countdown. This is the point where managers receive a weather briefing and conduct a poll on whether to proceed with propellant loading operations. Because many of the configurations needed for launch are already in place, launch controllers do not need to begin the initial 46-hour, 10-minute countdown again.

On Saturday, live coverage of tanking operations with commentary on NASA TV will begin at 5:45 a.m. EDT. Full launch coverage in English will begin at 12:15 p.m.