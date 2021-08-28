NASA SpaceX Cargo Dragon Launch to Space Station Scrubbed

Due to poor weather conditions in the area for today’s planned launch of SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.”>SpaceX’s 23rd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station, SpaceX and NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It’s vision is “To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.””>NASA are now targeting liftoff for 3:14 a.m. EDT Sunday, August 29. Launch coverage will begin at 2:45 a.m. on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app.

[embedded content]

A launch Sunday would lead to docking Monday, August 30, for the Dragon to deliver important research, crew supplies and hardware to the crew aboard the orbiting laboratory. Docking coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the spacecraft planned to arrive at the space station around 11 a.m.

