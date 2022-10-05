NASA, SpaceX Proceeding to Crew-5 Launch to International Space Station

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming launch activities for the SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Liftoff of Crew-5 is still targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A little over a day later, at 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, the Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, is scheduled to dock to the space station.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, mission teams reviewed the status of the Falcon 9 recovery ship, called Just Read the Instructions, which is ready to support booster recovery. A thrust vector control actuator on one of nine Merlin first-stage engines was successfully replaced by SpaceX technicians. SpaceX teams also fixed a small leak in the portable fire extinguisher system inside Dragon. Both issues were found in the process of final prelaunch verification checkouts, and the fixes ensure the best systems are in place to support a crew launch.

U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron weather officials continue to predict a greater than 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at the launch pad for liftoff of the Crew-5 mission based on Falcon 9 Crew Dragon launch weather criteria. The primary weather concerns for the launch area are the cumulus cloud and flight through precipitation rules. Teams also will monitor weather conditions both for the launch area and downrange for the flight of Dragon, which still remain a watch item due to high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian along the mid-Atlantic coast.

Crew-5 prelaunch, launch, and docking will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Follow along at: www.nasa.gov/live

The Crew-5 flight will carry four crew members to the space station for a science expedition mission: NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft and will launch on a new Falcon 9 booster.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, October 5

8:30 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins. NASA Television will have continuous mission coverage to docking and coverage of the hatch open and the welcome ceremony.

1:30 p.m. (approximately) – Postlaunch News Conference on NASA TV

Kathy Lueders, associate administrator, Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Joel Montalbano, manager, International Space Station, Johnson

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Hiroshi Sasaki, vice president and director general, JAXA’s Human Spaceflight Technology Directorate

Sergei Krikalev, executive director, Human Space Flight Programs, Roscosmos

Thursday, October 6

4:57 p.m. – Docking to the International Space Station

6:42 p.m. – Hatch Opening

8:15 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony