NASA’s Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad for First Time

Around 4:15 a.m. ET on March 18, 2022, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion Spacecraft for the Artemis I mission arrived atop Launch Complex 39B after a nearly 11-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. It's vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In the coming days, engineers and technicians will prepare the Artemis I rocket for its final major test – the wet dress rehearsal. The approximately two-day test will demonstrate the team’s ability to load cryogenic, or super-cold, propellants into the rocket, conduct a launch countdown, and practice safely removing propellants at the launch pad. After wet dress rehearsal, engineers will roll the rocket and spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for final checkouts before launch.