NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) Launches to Space Station

At 8:28 p.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>EST on November 9, 2023, NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment, or AWE, lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the 29th commercial resupply mission (CRS-29) for NASA.

An uncrewed SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying AWE and over 6,000 pounds of other cargo autonomously docked with the International Space Station at 5:07 a.m. EST on November 11.

Once installed on the outside of the space station, AWE will spend two years studying undulations in the air known as atmospheric gravity waves to understand the flow of energy through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space, helping us better understand the connections between terrestrial weather and space weather.

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is a significant scientific endeavor aimed at enhancing our understanding of Earth’s atmosphere and its interaction with space weather. This experiment, part of a resupply mission to the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>International Space Station (ISS), investigates atmospheric gravity waves and their influence on the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere.

Key Objectives and Features of AWE:

Studying Atmospheric Gravity Waves: AWE focuses on examining undulations in the atmosphere, known as atmospheric gravity waves. These waves play a crucial role in transferring energy from the lower to the upper atmosphere. Understanding Earth’s Upper Atmosphere: By studying these waves, AWE aims to provide insights into the dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere. This includes understanding how energy and momentum are transferred and the impact of these processes on both terrestrial and space weather. Duration and Location: The experiment is conducted over a two-year period and is installed on the exterior of the ISS. This location allows for an optimal vantage point to observe the atmospheric phenomena. Technological Innovation: AWE employs advanced sensors and imaging technology to capture detailed observations of atmospheric waves. This data is critical for developing accurate models of atmospheric behavior. Impact on Weather Forecasting and Climate Models: The findings from AWE are expected to significantly contribute to improving weather forecasting models and our understanding of climate systems. By examining the connection between the lower and upper layers of the atmosphere, AWE could provide new insights into how weather on Earth’s surface impacts the space environment. Collaborative Effort: AWE represents a collaborative effort between NASA, SpaceX, and other international space agencies. This collaboration underscores the importance of international cooperation in space exploration and scientific research.

In summary, NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment is a pivotal research project that not only advances our scientific knowledge of the Earth’s atmosphere but also has far-reaching implications for weather forecasting, climate modeling, and our understanding of the interplay between Earth’s weather and the broader space environment.