NASA’s Massive Artemis I Moon Rocket Arrives at Launch Pad Ahead of Tanking Test

At approximately 8:20 a.m. EDT on June 6, 2022, NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket arrived at the spaceport's launch complex 39B after an eight-hour journey ahead of the next wet dress rehearsal attempt. It began the journey about 8 hours earlier, at approximately 12:10 a.m. EDT on June 6 (9:10 p.m. PDT on June 5), at Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB).

A couple of months ago, the first rollout of the Artemis I rocket began on March 17, 2022, arriving at the launch pad for the first time on March 18. After three separate attempts at fueling the SLS

SLS rocket ended without successful completion, the rocket was packed up and departed the launch pad to be transported back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SLS rocket ended without successful completion, the rocket was packed up and departed the launch pad to be transported back to the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Teams will work to secure the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft and mobile launcher to ground support equipment at the launch pad and ensure that the rocket is in a safe configuration in preparation of the upcoming tanking test. NASA is streaming a live view of the rocket and spacecraft at the pad on the Kennedy Newsroom YouTube channel:

Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal stream.