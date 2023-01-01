NASA’s Sonification of RS Puppis – A Glittering Star 200 Times Larger Than Our Sun

RS Puppis is a glittering star 200 times larger than our Sun and wreathed with dust reflecting starlight. Located about 6,500 light-years away, this star rhythmically brightens and dims over a six-week cycle.

[embedded content]

In this sonification, scientists represent data in the image as sound for a new, festive way of experiencing RS Puppis. Pitch is assigned based on direction from the center; as the circle travels inward, light closer to the top is high pitched, and light closer to the bottom is lower. Light toward the left is heard more in the left speaker and light toward the right is heard more in the right speaker. Additionally, brightness in the image is mapped to louder volume.