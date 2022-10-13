NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Departure From Space Station Delayed Due to Weather

Crew-4 was scheduled to undock from the space station at 7:05 p.m. EDT today to begin their journey back to Earth. They would have splashed down at around 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. However, due to poor weather near the splashdown zones, the return home has been delayed. Crew-4 has been onboard the ISS since April 27.

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA and SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 10:05 a.m. EDT Thursday, October 13, for Crew-4 undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Dragon Freedom crew ship. That will kick off the return trip to Earth completing a nearly six-month science mission in orbit. Splashdown is targeted nearly 8 hours later at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday off the coast of Florida.

Mission teams continue to monitor a cold front passing over Florida with the potential to bring high winds and rainy weather near the splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions with another weather review around six hours prior to undocking.

Crew 4’s Dragon undocking depends on a variety of factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors. Dragon Freedom remains healthy while currently docked to the space station. Back-up undocking opportunities also are available Friday, October 14.

NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming return activities for the Crew-4 mission with NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Dragon’s hatch closing, undocking, and splashdown coverage will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. NASA also will host an audio only post-splashdown news teleconference. Follow all live events at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 return coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Thursday, October 13

8 a.m. – Hatch closure coverage begins for 8:20 a.m. hatch closing

9:45 a.m. – Undocking coverage begins for 10:05 a.m. undocking with a Thursday splashdown

5:43 p.m. – Splashdown off the coast of Florida

7 p.m. – Return to Earth media teleconference call from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston with: