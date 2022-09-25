NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Enters Quarantine for Mission to International Space Station

In preparation for their flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-5 mission, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, along with JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, entered their official quarantine period beginning Monday, September 19.

A routine part of final preparations for all missions to the space station is the process of flight crew health stabilization. Spending the final two weeks before liftoff in quarantine helps ensure Crew-5 members are healthy, It also helps protect the astronauts already on the space station.

Crew members can choose to quarantine at home as long as they are able to maintain quarantine conditions prior to travel to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Crew members also have the option of living in the Astronaut Quarantine Facility at Johnson Space Center until they leave for Kennedy if quarantining at home is not possible. This is commonly done when a household member can’t maintain quarantine because of job or school commitments.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is the fifth crew rotation flight to the station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Crew-5 is targeted to launch no earlier than 12:45 p.m. EDT (9:45 a.m. PDT) on Monday, October 3, on SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy. Mission operations teams will be closely monitoring the weather leading up to liftoff.

After docking at the station, the Crew-5 astronauts will be welcomed inside the station by the seven-member crew of Expedition 68. Several days after Crew-5’s arrival, the astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission will undock from the space station and return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida.